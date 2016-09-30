No more political props. Pence and Kaine are ‘modern’ vice-presidential candidates.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are two of the oldest nominees for president – and widely disliked by the American electorate.
That puts more significance on the vice presidential nominees, Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence, who will debate Tuesday night in Kaine’s home state of Virginia.
Both Kaine and Pence would be “modern” vice presidents, experienced leaders who are capable of advising the president on important policy issues, according to a new paper by Elaine Kamarck of the Brookings Institution, a nonpartisan think tank.
The role of vice presidents has moved from political prop to trusted policy adviser. Al Gore started the trend, which continued with Dick Cheney and Joe Biden.
Kamarck says Kaine and Pence are well-versed on the issues and capable leaders, even if they aren’t exciting to most voters.
“Given that neither one has a flashy or controversial personality, those Americans who manage to stay awake during the debate will find the clear differences between the two parties,” Kamarck said.
The issues Kaine and Pence would champion in the White House would be markedly different.
Kaine would be a trusted confidant on domestic issues, such as creating jobs and building infrastructure, since Clinton has extensive foreign policy experience.
“Tim Kaine has been a mayor,” Kamarck said. “You could see him taking a very large role in domestic politics and the relationship between cities and states. Sort of like Biden taking the nitty-gritty of the stimulus money.”
In contrast, Pence as vice president would likely focus on foreign policy since he has served in Congress and Trump has no governing experience.
“You can see Pence from his congressional days probably helping out with foreign policy,” Kamarck said. “That’s a harder one to envision because Trump is an unknown quantity.”
Republican nominee Mitt Romney’s choice of House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., as his running mate in 2012 confirms the argument that both parties are looking for experienced vice presidents, Kamarck said.
According to Kamarck, Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain’s choice of Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 2008 showed the folly of nominating an inexperienced vice presidential candidate.
“Palin was a horrible pick,” Kamarck said. “These days, it really is all about competence.”
