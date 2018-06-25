This video of police dog simulating CPR could make your day

A giant wild boar has been caught on camera raiding a dumpster for food in Hong Kong. The huge pig, which has been nicknamed "Pigzilla" and "Hogzilla" on social media, was significantly taller than the refuse collector when standing on its hind l
The famous Chinese climber Wu Yongning, 26, known for recording dangerous climbing videos, died after falling from the 62 floor of the Huayuan International Centre in Changsha, the capital of Huan Province on Nov. 8.
A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in di
Large clouds of black smoke rose from the Stoll Fire in Tehama County, California, on June 23, while evacuations orders were in place for surrounding areas. Cal Fire reported that some residential and commercial buildings were destroyed or damaged.