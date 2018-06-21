US diplomat thinks Trump's UK itinerary includes the queen

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland. A top official at the U.S. Embassy in London says he thinks President Donald Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth II during his visit to Britain next month. Deputy Chief of Mission Lew Lukens told reporters on Thursday, June 21 that planning for the July trip was delayed by Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week. Lukens says Trump’s itinerary includes British Prime Minister Theresa May and likely an engagement with the queen, “but we don't have any details at this point.” Evan Vucci, file AP Photo