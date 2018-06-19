Turkey: 30,000 Syrians eligible to vote on Sunday

Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, takes a selfie pictures during a rally of his supporters in Gaziantep, eastern Turkey, Monday, June 18, 2018. Ince is seen as a strong contender to end President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 16 year rule in presidential elections on June 24, 2018. CHP Press Service via AP, Pool Ziya Koseoglu