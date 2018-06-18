The Latest: Vatican, Mexico lament suffering of migrant kids

This photo released on Sunday, June 17, 2018, by French NGO "SOS Mediterranee", shows migrants disembarking the SOS Mediterranee's Aquarius ship and MSF (Doctors Without Borders) NGOs, after its arrival at the eastern port of Valencia, Spain. Ships in the Aquarius aid convoy docked Sunday at the Spanish port of Valencia, ending a week long ordeal for hundreds of people who were rescued from the perilous Mediterranean only to become the latest pawn in Europe's battle over immigration. SOS Mediterranee via AP Kenny Karpov