Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Ricardo Mazalan AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi covers his face at the end of the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Ricardo Mazalan AP Photo

World

Messi misses penalty, Iceland holds Argentina to 1-1 draw

By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer

June 16, 2018 08:06 AM

MOSCOW

Lionel Messi had a penalty kick saved and Iceland held on for a 1-1 draw against Argentina at the World Cup on Saturday.

Messi failed to give his team the lead when his 64th-minute penalty was stopped by Hannes Halldorsson. The Iceland goalkeeper dived to his right and got two hands behind the ball.

Argentina took the lead in the 19th when Sergio Aguero scored with a rising left-footed shot. Alfred Finnbogason equalized for Iceland four minutes later.

Iceland created several first-half chances despite finishing the match with only 27 percent of the possession.

  Comments  