In South Africa, plans for a refuge for pangolins in peril

In this photo taken on Friday March 16, 2018 a pangolin from the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital is held by a carer before being taken to the field to forage for food, near Johannesburg. Africa’s pangolins are under increasing threat from traffickers who sell the meat as well as the scales of the anteater for use in traditional Chinese medicine. In South Africa, plans are underway to build a rehabilitation center for sick or rescued pangolins as well as deploy sniffer dogs specially trained to detect the scales’ pungent aroma. Denis Farrell AP Photo