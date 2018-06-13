Pakistan refuses to allow Islamist party to enter elections

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Sheikh Yaqub, center, candidate of the newly-formed Milli Muslim League party, waves to his supporters at an election rally in Lahore, Pakistan. The Election Commission blocks the way of Milli Muslim League party to take part in the July 25 vote when people will elect members of the National Assembly and four provincial legislatures. K.M. Chaudary, file AP Photo