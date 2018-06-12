World Cup has divisive legacy for Russia's environment

This satellite image provided by Airbus Defence & Space on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, shows the Kaliningrad stadium which will host some 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, in Kaliningrad, Russia. October Island was "a little corner of heaven" in the Russian city of Kaliningrad, says local ecologist Alexandra Korolyova. At least, until a World Cup stadium was built on it. (CNES 2018, Distribution Airbus DS via AP, File)