Now Cat 4, Hurricane Bud forecast to weaken before Baja hit

Hurricane Bud grew into a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph (215 kph) off Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday, but forecasters said they expect cooler waters to rob most of its punch before a potential collision with resorts of the southern Baja California peninsula.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Bud was centered about 350 miles (560 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas at the tip of the Baja peninsula and it was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).
Forecasters said Bud is heading toward cooler waters and is likely to fall below hurricane force by Wednesday night, then approach the southern Baja as a tropical storm late Thursday.
The center said the hurricane's core still could generate dangerous heavy surf and rip currents over the coming days. Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches (75 to 150 millimeters), with isolated patches of 10 inches (250 millimeters), was possible over much of that region into Tuesday afternoon.
Comments