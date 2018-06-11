Singapore Postcard: Summit adds value to North Korea's coins

In this Monday, June 11, 2018, photo, rare coin dealer Joseph Poh displays two North Korean coins depicting its rockets program in Singapore. Stamped with images of “Eternal President” Kim Il Sung, national monuments or ballistic missiles, coins minted in North Korea are renowned among collectors for their scarcity, partly due to international sanctions that outlaw them from being auctioned.

