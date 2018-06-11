Philippines says Chinese seizures of fish catch unacceptable

Protesters shout slogans while displaying small catch during a rally at the Chinese Consulate in the financial district of Makati city to protest alleged continued seizure of catches of Filipino fishermen at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea despite a protest by the Philippines following an earlier incident Monday, June, 11, 2018 east of Manila, Philippines. The Philippines expressed concern to China in a meeting in Manila in February after receiving a report of Chinese coast guard personnel boarding a Filipino fishing boat at Scarborough Shoal and taking some of its catch, officials said. Bullit Marquez AP Photo