10 historic moments in relations between US, North Korea

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 1976, file photo, North Korean soldiers attack United Nations Command personnel wearing helmets at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Two American soldiers were hacked to death by ax-wielding North Korean soldiers during a fight over U.S. efforts to trim a poplar tree at the Korean Demilitarized Zone that bisects the two Koreas. (Yonhap via AP, File)