Rare tensions between Assad's backers as Syria's war unwinds

FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, released by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency, Syrian President Bashar Assad, center, inspects the Russian Hemeimeem air base in the province of Latakia, Syria. Russia's deployment near the Syria-Lebanon border this week and its withdrawal a day later after protests from the militant Hezbollah group reveals some of the uneasy relations between allies of President Bashar Assad who joined the country's civil war to back him. The move comes amid calls by Russia for foreign countries to withdraw troops from Syria while Tehran says it presence will remain as long as there are threats from terrorists. (Syrian Presidency via Facebook, File)