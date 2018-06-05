Syrian Kurds to pull out of key town, easing US-Turkey rift

FILE - In this April 4, 2018 file photo, a U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council soldier passes a U.S. position near the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria. The People's Protection Units, known by their Kurdish acronym YPG, said in a statement Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that it's pulling out of the key northern Syrian town of Manbij, potentially easing a serious rift between the United States and Turkey. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo