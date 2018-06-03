German president apologizes to gays for decades of injustice

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier bows in front of the memorial for the Nazi-persecuted gays in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Steinmeier has asked gays for forgiveness for decades of suffering and injustice they endured as a result of repressive laws in Germany in the Nazi era and after World War II. Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke Sunday in a ceremony marking the persecution of gays by the Hitler regime. dpa via AP Ralf Hirschberger