Building collapses in Kenya's capital; police report 3 dead

Residents look on as rescuers use a heavy digger to move rubble at the scene of a five-storey collapsed building in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, June 3, 2018. An official from Kenya's Disaster Management Unit at the scene said that at least three had died, a number were injured and some were still missing, but that many residents of the building had managed to escape before the building fully collapsed. Ben Curtis AP Photo