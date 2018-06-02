Benedict Cumberbatch fends off 4 muggers attacking cyclist near Sherlock Holmes house

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Sherlock Holmes in the BBC drama "Sherlock," reportedly dispensed with four muggers who were attacking a delivery bicyclist just blocks from 221B Baker St.
That, for the uninitiated, is Sherlock Holmes' address in the series of detective novels made famous by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and in the television series.
According to the Sun, Cumberbatch was in an Uber with his wife, theater and opera director Sophie Hunter, heading to a club, when he told the driver to stop and leaped from the car.
It was only as Cumberbatch made his way toward the four men who had started punching the Deliveroo worker, shouting, "Leave him alone!" that the driver told the newspaper he realized his fare was, indeed, the world renowned actor.
“Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street," that Uber driver, Manuel Dias, told The Telegraph. "I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest.
"The bicyclist was lucky. Benedict is a superhero."
Cumberbatch, 41, also plays Doctor Strange in Marvel Studios films, most recently in "Avengers: Infinity War."
The attack took place along the Marylebone High Street in Central London, less than half a mile from 221B Baker St., which is now the Sherlock Holmes Museum. Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident to Reuters, adding that it took place in Nov. 2017.
“One of the males attempted to grab the victim’s cycle ... He was then punched in the face, struck on the head and hit with his helmet,” that statement said.
No arrests have been made.
Sky News obtained a statement form Deliveroo, thanking Cumberbatch for coming to the rider's aid. It read: "Deliveroo riders are heroes delivering millions of meals to hungry customers right across the country. Their safety is our priority and any violence against them is totally unacceptable. We'd like to thank Benedict Cumberbatch for his heroic actions. On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo, thank you so much."
As for Cumberbatch, he doesn't consider himself a hero, according to the Sun.
"I did it out of, well, I had to, you know," he told the newspaper.
