Struggling in parliament, German far right takes to streets

FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, attends the speech of Alice Weidel, right, co-faction leader of the Alternative for Germany party, during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany. The AfD that swept into Parliament last year on a wave of anti-migrant sentiment is staging a march Sunday through the heart of Berlin to protest against the government. Michael Sohn AP Photo