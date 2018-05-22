Populists' pick to be Italian premier scorns bureaucracy

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 1, 2018, Giuseppe Conte smiles during a meeting in Rome. Italy edged toward its first populist government Monday as the eurosceptic 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League indicated a 54-year-old law professor with no political experience as their candidate for premier. Neither 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio nor League leader Matteo Salvini named Giuseppe Conte in brief remarks to reporters after leaving a closed-door meeting with President Sergio Mattarella in what could be final consultations before forming a government 11 weeks after elections left Italy with a hung parliament. But, in a breach of protocol, Di Maio identified Conte to reporters outside the Quirinale presidential palace and posted his name on the movement’s popular block. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo