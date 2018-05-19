Fastest climber of 7 summits returns safely from Everest

Australian climber Steve Plain arrives in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Plain earlier this week scaled the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) Mount Everest completing his mission to scale all the highest peaks in the seven continents in 117 days. Polish climber Janusz Kochanski held the previous record for climbing the seven peaks, doing it in 126 days last year. Niranjan Shrestha AP Photo