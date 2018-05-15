Indonesia police shoot dead suspected militant, arrest 13

Police officers walk outside the house of the family that carried out the bombing of Surabaya police headquarters during a raid in Surabaya, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The Muslim family that carried out suicide attacks on three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city, killing a number of people as well as its two young daughters, lived comfortably in an upper-middle class suburb and was on friendly terms with a Christian neighbor. Achmad Ibrahim AP Photo