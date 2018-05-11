Iraqi polls open in first elections since victory over IS

FILE - In this May 1, 2018 file photo, Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, speaks during a campaign rally in Baghdad, Iraq. Four years in office, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has racked up a list of achievements to make most politicians green with envy. He prevailed over an Islamic State insurgency that at its peak controlled one-third of the country. He steered Iraq's economy through a collapse in global oil prices. And he foiled a Kurdish bid for independence. Hadi Mizban, File AP Photo