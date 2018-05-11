Malaysia's Mahathir plans lean cabinet, seeks Anwar's pardon

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad smiles as he speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, May 11, 2018. President Donald Trump has congratulated Mahathir Mohamad on having been sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister. Mahathir led an opposition alliance to a historic victory, ending the 60-year rule of the National Front and was sworn in before Malaysia's king late Thursday. Trump also congratulated all Malaysians on a peaceful and competitive campaign. Andy Wong AP Photo