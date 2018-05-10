Tanzania's Maasai evicted in favor of tourism, group says

FILE - In this Friday, March 23, 2018 file photo, a young Maasai herder boy stands in the bush at the end of the day near Mikumi National Park in Tanzania. A U.S.-based group said Thursday, May 10, 2018 that tens of thousands of Tanzania's ethnic Maasai people have been left homeless after their houses were burned to keep the savannah open for tourism benefiting foreign safari companies. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo