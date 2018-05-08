The Latest: Malaysia leader votes, says campaign was vicious

A Malaysian citizen casts her ballot during the voting day of general elections in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Voting has begun in a fiercely contested Malaysian election that pits an opposition led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad against the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose image has been sullied by corruption allegations and an unpopular goods and services tax. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo