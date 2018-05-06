German high schoolers complain English exam was too hard

FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo students take a look at an exam test at the Graf-Zeppelin-Gymnasium in Friedrichshafen, Germany. High school students in Germany have been complaining in an online petition about their final exam in English saying the test was much harder than in previous years. As of Sunday May 6, 2018, students in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg had gathered almost 36,000 signatures _ even though only 33,500 participated in last month’s statewide exam. The final high school exams in Germany - called Abitur - are a rite of passage that all students who want to enter university have to pass. dpa via AP,file Felix Kaestle