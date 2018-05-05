North Korea says US ruining mood of detente ahead of summit

FILE - This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaking during a roundtable discussion on tax cuts in Cleveland, Ohio, May 5, 2018 and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talking with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018. With just weeks to go before President Trump and North Korean leader Kim are expected to hold their first-ever summit, Pyongyang on Sunday, May 6, 2018, criticized what it called "misleading" claims that Trump's policy of maximum political pressure and sanctions are what drove the North to the negotiating table. Manuel Balce Ceneta, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File AP Photo