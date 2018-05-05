Turkish opposition parties form alliance before June 24 vote

Muharrem Ince, a lawmaker with Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, CHP, and the party's presidential candidate, prays with supporters as he begins his campaign in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 4, 2018. The party has nominated Ince to run against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming presidential election on June 24, 2018. The 54-year-old former physics teacher has been a fierce critic of Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party. (AP Photo)