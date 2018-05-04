World

Guatemala arrests military officers in corruption case

The Associated Press

May 04, 2018 05:04 PM

GUATEMALA CITY

Guatemalan authorities say they have arrested three current and former army officers on suspicion of corruption involving the Defense Ministry.

Prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval confirmed the detentions Friday of a retired general, two colonels and a reserve major.

The suspects are alleged to have obtained illegal commissions totaling over $3 million through anomalous sales and the awarding of military contracts.

They are suspected of crimes including embezzlement, illicit association and bribery.

