Ceremony honors US soldiers who died off Scottish coast

In this photo taken on Thursday May 3, 2018, former NATO Secretary General George Robertson holds a wreath prior to throwing it in the sea close to the wreck of the SS Tuscania which sank in 1918 off the coast of Islay, Scotland. A service has been held at sea to remember around 700 WWI soldiers who lost their lives in the sinking of two US ships off the coast of a small Scottish island. The SS Tuscania and HMS Otranto sunk off the coast of Islay within eight months of each other in 1918. PA via AP Jane Barlow