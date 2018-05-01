Outsiders face uphill battle in Lebanese elections

In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018 photo, a poster of the Kulna Watani list, left top, and posters for parliamentary elections include a portrait of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, right adorn a street in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. In Lebanon's first national elections in nine years, candidates once considered an afterthought in the polls, a mix of civic activists, businessmen, journalists and engineers are forming the broadest coalition yet to challenge the traditional parties and warlords that ruled the country since the country's civil war ended in 1990. Hassan Ammar AP Photo