UN Security Council delegation visiting northern Rakhine

In this April 30, 2018, image provided by Myanmar's State Counsellor Office, ambassadors from the U.N. Security Council, attend a meeting with Myanmar's Government officials, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. The ambassadors from the U.N. Security Council probing Myanmar's crisis over its ethnic Rohingya Muslim minority met on April 30, with the country's leader and military chief after visiting Bangladesh, where about 700,000 Rohingya who fled military-led violence live in refugee camps. Myanmar State Counsellor Office via AP)