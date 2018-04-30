Canada restaurant made black customers prepay for meals. Now it must pay $10,000.

Emile Wickham, a Trinidadian immigrant, entered the Toronto, Canada restaurant as just another hungry patron, but the staff saw him as a “a potential thief in waiting,” officials said.
Wickham and his friends had chosen the Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant, located in the city’s Chinatown, as the place where they wanted to eat in May 2014 because it was popular with the late-night crowd and full of people, according to VICE News. The group had celebrated Wickham's birthday.
But when the waiter, after taking their order, asked them to prepay for their meals, Wickham, a black man, suspected it wasn’t a common request, he told the publication.
“They were like, ‘Yeah, this is standard procedure, it’s ok, this is what we do,’” he said. “We relented, but it didn’t sit right with me.” VICE reports Wickham and his friends were the only black people in the restaurant.
Wickham said he asked other diners if they had to pay upfront. When they said no, he and his friends questioned the server, reported the Globe and Mail. It didn’t take an interrogation for the server to admit that they were the only ones asked to prepay. The server and another staffer then asked the group if they wanted a refund, the publication reported. Wickham and his friends took the money and left.
“As a black person, there’s a lot of microaggressions you encounter, and it’s stuff you often can’t call out without the other person being like ‘Oh, it wasn’t meant like that,’” he told VICE. “You second-guess yourself. But with this one, it was so blatant...”
With the incident still lingering in Wickham’s mind a year later, he decided to file a complaint with the human rights tribunal — a court that hears complaints alleging discrimination or harassment — against the restaurant, Newsweek said.
In its response to the complaint, the restaurant, through its lawyer, said it attracts “something of a transient crowd,” and dine-and-dash incidents were common, the publication reported. So Hong Shing started asking customers it didn’t recognize to prepay for meals, the restaurant said.
A similar defense was given in a U.S. incident, in which a restaurant received backlash after a waiter made a group of black teenagers pay upfront for their meals. The Auburn, Maine IHOP’s manager has said he didn’t believe the server’s actions were racially motivated, but were due to recent problems with patrons walking out without paying, the Sun Journal reported.
But in Hong Shing’s case, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal this month found that a policy requiring unfamiliar customers to pay upfront had not been in place, Newsweek said.
The court found that the restaurant practiced anti-black racism, violating the Canadian province's human rights code, and ordered it to pay $10,000, according to the April 18 ruling.
Restaurant staff told the Globe and Mail after the decision that its ownership has changed since then.
“Happy” wouldn’t be the word to describe how Wickham, 31, feels about the decision, he said on Twitter. Wickham says he’s grateful that he and his companions were “heard and believed.”
