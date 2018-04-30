Kuwait ready to cooperate with Philippines after worker ban

FILE - In this Saturday, April 28, 2018, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses the Filipino community in Singapore. Duterte said Sunday, April 29, 2018 that a ban on Filipino workers from heading to Kuwait that's been in effect since February would now be permanent, inflaming a dispute sparked by complaints of the abuse of Filipina housemaids and workers in the Gulf country. Kuwait on Wednesday expelled the Philippine ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Manila over the dispute. Yong Teck Lim, File AP Photo