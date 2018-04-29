Former military dictator of Bolivia dies

FILE - In this Jan 17 1997 file photo, Bolivia's jailed, ex-dictator Luis Garcia Meza is surrounded by police as he leaves the Copacabana clinic in La Paz, Bolivia after being hospitalized 72 hours for cardiac problems. The former military dictator, who was serving a 30-year prison sentence for a dozen murders carried out during his thirteen months in office from 1980-1981, died on Sunday, April 29, 2018. Sandra Boulanger, File AP Photo