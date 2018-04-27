Report: Russian lawyer at Trump Tower worked with government

FILE - In this Sunday, April 22, 2018 file photo, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. An organization established by an exiled Russian tycoon says it has obtained emails showing close connection between government officials and the Russian lawyer who took part in a 2016 meeting with Donald Trump’s son and his then-campaign chairman. The emails suggest that Natalia Veselnitskaya worked closely with a top official in Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s office to fend off a US fraud case against her client, according to the Dossier organization. Dmitry Serebryakov, file AP Photo