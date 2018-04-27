FILE - In this Sunday, April 22, 2018 file photo, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. An organization established by an exiled Russian tycoon says it has obtained emails showing close connection between government officials and the Russian lawyer who took part in a 2016 meeting with Donald Trump’s son and his then-campaign chairman. The emails suggest that Natalia Veselnitskaya worked closely with a top official in Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s office to fend off a US fraud case against her client, according to the Dossier organization.
FILE - In this Sunday, April 22, 2018 file photo, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. An organization established by an exiled Russian tycoon says it has obtained emails showing close connection between government officials and the Russian lawyer who took part in a 2016 meeting with Donald Trump's son and his then-campaign chairman. The emails suggest that Natalia Veselnitskaya worked closely with a top official in Russia's Prosecutor-General's office to fend off a US fraud case against her client, according to the Dossier organization.
Report: Russian lawyer at Trump Tower worked with government

April 27, 2018 10:18 AM

MOSCOW

An organization established by an exiled Russian tycoon says it has obtained emails showing collaboration between Russian government officials and the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in 2016.

The emails the Dossier organization said it was sent suggest Natalia Veselnitskaya worked closely with a top official in Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office to fend off a U.S. fraud case against one of her clients.

Veselnitskaya has denied having connections to the Kremlin since her meeting with then-candidate Donald Trump's son, son-in-law and campaign chairman.

The encounter took place after Donald Trump Jr. was told she had potentially incriminating information about Trump's election opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Veselnitskaya is a well-connected Moscow lawyer, but the extent of her government ties has been unclear.

Dossier is an arm of tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

