UNESCO against Colombia's commercial recovery of a shipwreck

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Ernesto Montenegro, Director of the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History of Colombia, talks to the media while he shows a picture of remains of the Galleon San Jose during a press conference in Cartagena, Colombia. The United Nations cultural agency has called on Colombia not to commercially exploit the 300-year-old wreck of the Spanish galleon San Jose, which is believed to contain a cargo worth billions of dollars. A UNESCO experts’ body protecting underwater cultural heritage based in Paris on Friday, April 27, 2018 sent a letter expressing concern that recovering the treasure for sale rather than for its historical value “would cause the irretrievable loss of significant heritage.” Pedro Mendoza, file AP Photo