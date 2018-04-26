The Latest: South Korean president leaves for summit

South Koreans hold a banner showing the pictures of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to welcome the planned summit between South and North Koreas near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honor guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit. The letters read " Peace, A New Start." Lee Jin-man AP Photo