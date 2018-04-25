Children watch as a military helicopter passes by the country's most famous beach resort island of Boracay, in central Aklan province, Philippines Wednesday, April 25, 2018, a day before the government implements its temporary closure. Thousands of workers will be affected when Boracay will be closed after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte orders its closure on April 26 for up to six months after saying the waters off its famed white-sand beaches had become a "cesspool" due to overcrowding and development.
Children watch as a military helicopter passes by the country's most famous beach resort island of Boracay, in central Aklan province, Philippines Wednesday, April 25, 2018, a day before the government implements its temporary closure. Thousands of workers will be affected when Boracay will be closed after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte orders its closure on April 26 for up to six months after saying the waters off its famed white-sand beaches had become a "cesspool" due to overcrowding and development. Aaron Favila AP Photo
Children watch as a military helicopter passes by the country's most famous beach resort island of Boracay, in central Aklan province, Philippines Wednesday, April 25, 2018, a day before the government implements its temporary closure. Thousands of workers will be affected when Boracay will be closed after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte orders its closure on April 26 for up to six months after saying the waters off its famed white-sand beaches had become a "cesspool" due to overcrowding and development. Aaron Favila AP Photo

World

Tourists enjoy final day at beach before Boracay closure

The Associated Press

April 25, 2018 12:17 AM

BORACAY, Philippines

Tourists are spending their final hours on Boracay, enjoying the Philippine island's famed white-sand beaches before it closes for up to six months to recover from overcrowding and development.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had described the waters off Boracay as a 'cesspool' before ordering the closure. But on Wednesday, one Australian visitor says Boracay was one of the cleanest beaches he's seen, regardless of the sewage problem that's been reported.

The government says more than 2 million tourists visited Boracay last year to enjoy its powdery beaches, spectacular sunsets and festive nightlife, generating about 56 billion pesos ($1 billion) in revenue. But the influx of tourists, neglected infrastructure and growth of resort establishments and poor settlements have threatened to turn Boracay into a "dead island" in less than a decade.

  Comments  