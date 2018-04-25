Tourists enjoy final day at beach before Boracay closure

Children watch as a military helicopter passes by the country's most famous beach resort island of Boracay, in central Aklan province, Philippines Wednesday, April 25, 2018, a day before the government implements its temporary closure. Thousands of workers will be affected when Boracay will be closed after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte orders its closure on April 26 for up to six months after saying the waters off its famed white-sand beaches had become a "cesspool" due to overcrowding and development. Aaron Favila AP Photo