The coffin of Palestinian Fadi al-Batsh is seen in a hearse out of a hospital's morgue in Selayang, on the outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The Palestinian envoy in Malaysia says the body of the Hamas militant killed last week in Kuala Lumpur will be repatriated to the Gaza Strip for burial. Fadi al-Batsh, an electrical engineering lecturer at a Malaysian university, was gunned down by two men on a motorcycle as he was on his way to a mosque early Saturday. Vincent Thian AP Photo

Malaysia releases photo of 1 assailant in Palestinian murder

The Associated Press

April 24, 2018 10:51 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysian police have released a photo of one of the two assailants who gunned down a Palestinian engineer this past weekend, and say the duo could still be in the country.

Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group has accused Israel of being behind Saturday's shooting of Fadi al-Batsh, an important member of Hamas. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

Malaysian police earlier released computer-generated images of the two suspects, believed to be from Europe or the Middle East.

On Wednesday, National police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said investigators found a motorcycle abandoned near the murder scene and were able to trace a photo of one of the suspects. He said the men were believed to have entered Malaysia in late January and could still be in the country.

