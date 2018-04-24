The Latest: Taliban kill 2 Afghan police, capture 6 troops

Afghan men prepare the graves for the victims of Sunday's suicide attack at a voter registration center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 23, 2018. Taliban attacks in western Afghanistan killed 14 soldiers and policemen on Monday as residents in the capital, Kabul, prepared for the funerals of those killed in the horrific bombing by the Islamic State group on a voter registration center that left at least 57 dead the previous day. Rahmat Gul AP Photo