UN officials in Sweden for talks on North Korea, Syria

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signs the guest book accompanied by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven prior to a meeting with the UN Security Council at Backakra outside Ystad, southern Sweden on Saturday April 21, 2018. The meeting on Syria will take place at Backakra, the estate of Dag Hammarskjold who served as UN Secretary-General from 1953 until his death in a plane crash in September 1961. TT via AP Johan Nilsson