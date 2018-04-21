India prescribes death penalty for rape of kids under 12

FILE - In this Aug 23, 2013 file photo, Indian activists hold placards demanding rapists be hanged as they protest against the gang rape of a 22-year-old woman photojournalist in Mumbai India. India's government has decided to prescribe the death penalty for people convicted of raping girls under the age of 12 to combat an increase in crimes against women. The Press Trust of India news agency reported Saturday, April 21, 2018, that the ordinance is being sent to the president for approval. It will require the approval of Parliament within six months in order the become law. Rafiq Maqbool, File AP Photo