Prime minister says Australia will sail in South China Sea

In this Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo, Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Toowoomba is docked at Saigon port in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was one of the three Australian Navy ships to make four-day port call in Vietnam. Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the Australian navy has a "perfect right" to traverse the South China Sea after a media report Friday that the Chinese navy had challenged three Australian warships in the hotly contested waterway. Vietnam News Agency via AP The Anh