Germany urges probe into Russian reporter's balcony fall

In this undated handout photo released by Russian news website Novy Den, Maxim Borodin poses for a photo in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The German government says the death of a Russian journalist who fell from his balcony should be investigated. A foreign ministry official said on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 the German government has no independent information about what happened to Maxim Borodin, who wrote about the deaths of Russian mercenaries in Syria. newdaynews.ru via AP)