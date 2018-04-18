US could sanction Chinese officials over Xinjiang abuses

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, armed civilians patrol the area outside the Hotan Bazaar where a screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hotan in western China's Xinjiang region. A senior U.S. official says the United States would pursue sanctions on Chinese officials involved in a security crackdown in the region of Xinjiang if they were appropriate for designation under a new law targeting human rights offenders. Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Laura Stone said Wednesday, April 18, 2018, that the United States was deeply concerned about China's detention of at least "tens of thousands" of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims and could take action under the Global Magnitsky Act. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo