Russian military police officers check weapons left behind by members of the Army of Islam group in a factory produced weapons, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018. Faisal Mekdad, Syria's deputy foreign minister, said on Monday that his country is "fully ready" to cooperate with the fact-finding mission from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that's in Syria to investigate the alleged chemical attack that triggered U.S.-led airstrikes. Hassan Ammar AP Photo
World

Syrian state media report new missile attack in Homs region

By ZEINA KARAM Associated Press

April 16, 2018 10:29 PM

BEIRUT

Syrian state-run television has reported that the country's defenses have confronted a new "aggression," shooting down missiles over the central Homs region.

It didn't say who carried out the early Tuesday airstrikes. The Syrian Central Media said the missiles targeted Shayrat air base in Homs. Another strike earlier this month in Homs was blamed on Israel.

The report comes a few days after the U.S., Britain and France conducted airstrikes targeting alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria, in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack that they blamed on the Syrian government.

Experts from the international chemical weapons watchdog are in Syria and are now expected to visit that site in the town of Douma Wednesday. That's after Syrian and Russian authorities prevented them from going to the scene Monday.

