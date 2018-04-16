Cuba to start historic transition a day earlier

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2014 file photo, Cuba's President Raul Castro, left, shakes hands with Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, at the closing of the legislative session at the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba. Cuban state media reported Monday, April 16, 2018, that the government has moved up the start of a session of the National Assembly in which Castro plans to step down and is expected to pass the presidency to the 57-year-old vice president. The session will now start Wednesday, April 17. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo