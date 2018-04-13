The toy store was shut down, and then the party was, too, at ‘Raves R Us’ in London

The closure of all 800 of the Toys R Us stores in the U.S. and all 105 in the U.K. came with a massive jobs fallout, as more than 36,000 were sent looking for work in both countries.
The move was announced in September, months after the company had declared bankruptcy.
But the underground party scene has always looked forward to the end of the world, and ravers in the West London borough of Hounslow used this most recent harbinger of old capitalism’s fall to celebrate once more.
That is, until the bobbies showed up.
Two weeks ago, some intrepid partiers set in on an abandoned Toys R Us location on Bull’s Bridge Industrial Estate on Hayes Road, according to tweets from Hounslow MPS.
#ResponseTeamC and #ResponseTeamB have disrupted an unlicensed music event in #Hounslow and five arrests made. #411TX pic.twitter.com/pwHbRxKCCA— Hounslow MPS (@MPSHounslow) March 31, 2018
Police have closed down an unlicensed music event on Bull's Bridge Industrial Estate, Hayes Road, UB2. Sound system has been seized and several arrests made. Do not travel to this area as all attendees and ticket holders are being turned away @metpoliceuk— Hounslow MPS (@MPSHounslow) March 31, 2018
Apparently, the party was organized enough that they were selling tickets.
A Twitter photo publicized by the police department even showed a Toys R Us sign that had been painted over so it read, “Raves R Us.”
Five were arrested, according to the police. Officers also seized the ravers’ sound system, according to Get West London.
London is a town known for, among other things, its massive illegal raves, according to Vice. The website also reported that in 2017, at least 200 partied the night away “in a literal sewer, so there is no bottom for the grodiness in the subculture.”
Comments